Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs rally for win over Parker

KINGMAN – It looked as if the Kingman High School girls basketball team was going to let a win slip away Tuesday night against Parker.

But first-year head coach Kevin Hubbard gathered the Lady Bulldogs and told them only they could rally back – and that’s just what they did in a 59-50 victory.

“I called a timeout and said, ‘Hey, this game is on you now,’” Hubbard said. “I turned that game over to them with about four minutes to go. I said, ‘I won’t yell anything else. This is what we’re doing defensively and offensively. This is your game – go win it.’ And they did.”

Hubbard went on to praise the leadership of seniors Payton Chamberlain, Sukwana Quasula and Kearra Tauta along with an unlikely hero in Genisia Crooke.

“I had a freshman who stepped up and played,” Hubbard said of Crooke. “She has a tendency of being in the right place at the right time, which is really nice.”

Crooke finished the night with eight points, while Quasula scored a game-high 22 and Shauntel Crozier chipped in 14 points.

“Tonight the thing that made me the happiest was we didn’t settle for outside shots,” Hubbard said. “And that’s what we needed – we needed to get down, go to the basket and finish. Even then, we missed a lot of layups and a lot of shots. But we’re improving and that’s what we need to see.”

The Lady Bulldogs held a 22-17 halftime lead, but soon found themselves in a 38-35 hole at the end of three. The Lady Broncs pushed their advantage to 41-37 early in the fourth, but Kingman tied it 47-47 with less than two minutes to play.

That was all the Lady Bulldogs needed as they made the comeback for their first win of the season.

“It takes a lot of pressure off of everyone,” Hubbard said of the victory. “To say, ‘We got game one under our belt. Now let’s just go play basketball.’”

The Lady Bulldogs (1-1) return to the floor at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the road against Northland Prep (0-1). Then Kingman travels to the River Valley Shootout over the weekend before returning home for a 5:30 p.m. Thursday contest against Paradise Honors.

“It’s a stretch that could really make or break our team early in the season,” Hubbard said. “So to have a comeback win, and to have a momentum-building win, and to end both games on big runs, is going to play a lot for us in the end. Mentally and motivationally, we’re in the spot we want to be in right now.”

Boys Basketball

Parker 70, Kingman 62

At KHS, the Bulldogs had three athletes score in double figures Tuesday night but fell short in the search for their first win of the season in a 70-62 setback to Parker.

“It was turnovers,” said Kingman head coach Nick Juby. “In the third quarter I thought we played very well defensively, but we started the second half with six straight turnovers.”

The miscues proved costly as the Bulldogs saw a five-point halftime deficit skyrocket into double figures with 4:12 remaining in the third, 50-40.

Kingman would close the gap to five on Francisco Whatoname’s buzzer beater, but couldn’t take the lead in the fourth despite David Hemenway tying it 50-50 on a bucket at the 6:53 mark.

The Bulldogs stayed alive, but that was as close as it would get in the fourth.

Despite the loss, Juby was proud to see the team give 100 percent effort no matter what.

“That’s one thing I will say about this group – they will not quit,” Juby said. “They’ll keep coming. They fully believe in themselves and I believe in them.”

Hemenway finished with a game-high 21 points, while Whatoname and Jacob Martell each scored 11. Patrick Hunter rounded out the top performers with eight points.

Kingman (0-2) travels to Northland Prep (1-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Academy 64, MALC 30

At MALC, the Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team picked up its second win of the season Monday night in a 64-30 victory over Mohave Accelerated.

The Tigers (2-1) host the Patriots (0-1) at 7 p.m. Monday.

Girls Basketball

Kingman Academy 45, MALC 17

At MALC, it was easy sledding for the Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team Monday as it cruised to a 45-17 win over Mohave Accelerated.

Faith Edwards let the Lady Tigers with 14 points, while Emily McCracken scored 10 and Ashlee Steed added seven points.

Academy (2-1) travels to the River Valley Shootout at 8 a.m. Friday.