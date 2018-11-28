Rants and Raves | November 29, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Bullying in our schools: Kids learn bullying from their parents. They also see that people are bullied on TV and in our politics. Civility starts at home.

Cattle causing problems on private property: The Arizona Legislature should consider amending ARS 3-1421 to remove the current language “...contiguous to the limits of an incorporated city...” This would allow property owner associations of greater than 1,000 acres in rural areas to petition for a “No Fence District.”

POW/MIA Agency: Arizona Marine killed in Korea: And the draft-dodging president has the audacity to not go to the War Memorial in France because it might rain on him. We are woefully underserved.

In defense of Thanksgiving: What a disgusting story! He didn’t even get the actual Thanksgiving story right but then; probably educated in public schools. The true Thanksgiving story is one of a small group of God-loving people who did the impossible.