Diet Center's Tip of the Week: Getting through the Holidays

Two holidays down and two more to go! Do you find yourself feeling overwhelmed and stressed out this time of year?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Pressures and emotions can be overwhelming during the holidays. Where weight loss and weight management are concerned, one should set realistic goals.

Start with identifying any high-risk situations that may lead to you sabotaging yourself. For example, don’t fool yourself with the “one time won’t hurt me” attitude, which can cause you to get off track. Doubting your ability to stay on track can increase the length and degree of a slip. Don’t rationalize high fat choices by justifying them as relief for holiday stress. Avoid intense thoughts of how good something will taste, which may lead to falling victim to instant self-gratification.

Here’s how you can prevent self-sabotage in these situations.

First, focus on the personal benefits of weight loss or weight maintenance and the negative effects of giving in like weight gain and self-blame.

Next, prepare before the holidays. Write down patterns of behavior and thoughts that have proved to be obstacles for you in the past. List details of the pitfalls you may face. Then plan how you will manage these situations.

Make your holiday goals small, behavioral, and controllable. For example, “I will choose the lower fat items and only make one trip to the buffet table.”

Practice self-monitoring. Monitoring your eating behaviors and weight will keep you aware of the results of your actions. A little preparation can provide the ammunition you need to truly enjoy the holiday season.

Another good way to plan ahead is to plan your meals and have a grocery list that supports those meal plans. Researchers have found that individuals who have definite meal plans and grocery lists keep more nutritious food in their homes. They also have more control over unnecessary snacking and perceive fewer barriers in regards to weight loss.

The study looked at groups that had structured meal plans and grocery lists; and groups that had structured meal plans and foods in appropriate portion sizes. The study showed that structured meals and grocery lists improved outcomes.

Researchers concluded that people who are given meal plans and keep grocery lists develop more regular eating habits, consume less snacks, and store healthier foods in their homes like fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and low-calorie entrees. Therefore, completing a grocery list in conjunction with your Diet Center or other weight-loss program may help with your weight-loss progress! Make a positive change in your lifestyle by using grocery lists with your meal plan to effectively manage your eating habits.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s Tip of the Week. Please be careful not to take the attitude that “I will just get through the end of the year and then make changes.” That could mean a 6- to 12-pound weight gain.

