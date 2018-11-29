Back to square one after NACFD fire chief applicants fail assessment

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District governing board met in a special session Wednesday to possibly hire a new fire chief, but neither of the two candidates passed the assessment test earlier in the day, board director Jim Bailey said.

The fire chief applicants were from Phoenix and Illinois, and were not interviewed during the special session that lasted less than 10 minutes, he said.

“They left once they were done with the evaluation process. We didn’t even interview them,” Bailey said Thursday.

Three fire chiefs from outside districts conducted the assessment, and they said neither of the applicants did well on the test, he added.

“They were put through an assessment center with real-life situations they would encounter as fire chief, tailored to NACFD,” Bailey said.

NACFD has tested fire chiefs twice in the last three months and came up empty both times.

Bailey said the board will look at other options, including advertising the job again, which would be expensive, or going with a different interim chief so Tim King can return to his shift as battalion chief.

The NACFD board voted 4-0 to terminate the contract of former Fire Chief Wayne Eder in March, and named King as interim chief.

However, a group of residents in the fire district have filed a complaint that former board member Carl Hays, who made the motion to fire Eder, was not a resident of the district and therefore the vote was not legal.