Carlsen retains world title with victory over Caruana

Magnus Carlsen retained his World Championship title in a stunning rapid display, defeating American challenger Fabiano Caruana 3-0.

Post-game, Magnus had only kind words for his opponent, singling him out as his toughest opponent yet in his fourth title victory and third successful title defense.

On the other hand, Magnus was not as generous with critics of his controversial round 12 draw offer, including former World Champions Garry Kasparov and Vladimir Kramnik, who both harshly criticized Carlsen’s decision to offer a draw in a better position in the final classical game of the match.

And still, Magnus Carlsen urged fans not to be results oriented. While his tiebreak victory was fully convincing, he couldn’t have predicted three wins in a row considering Caruana’s incredibly high quality chess in the classical portion of the match.

Fabiano Caruana’s sensational performance throughout 2018, in the Candidates and finally in this match, inspired people all over the nation and the world to delve more deeply into chess.

As we watched two of the greatest players in history battle, we saw some of the most accurate games in World Championship history. US Chess Executive Director Carol Meyer said, “Fabiano’s quest for the crown has been such a boon for the popularity of chess and we are so proud of his performance in London.”

Rex Sinquefield, founder of the Saint Louis Chess Club, echoed the positive sentiment, “We are tremendously proud of Fabiano,” said Rex, “He has been instrumental in capturing the world’s attention and fostering renewed interest in American chess.”

Fabiano’s many fans, longtime and newfound, flooded twitter to express their best wishes for our challenger.