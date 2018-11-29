Cerbat, Mohave Valley landfill fees may be adjusted for inflation

KINGMAN – Base rates for waste disposal at Cerbat Landfill and Mohave Valley Landfill will increase in 2019 if Mohave County Board of Supervisors approve two items on the consent agenda for Monday’s regular meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Supervisors will vote to approve and authorize Chairman Gary Watson to sign the contract agreements with Gambi Disposal of Arizona for Cerbat Landfill and Mesa Disposal for Mohave Valley Landfill, establishing new gate rates adjusted for annual inflation or deflation.

Gate fees at Cerbat and Mohave Valley landfills are based on costs incurred by the contractors to operate the landfill, including construction and finance, administration, state surcharges, ERACE fees, public health fees and post-closure costs.

At Cerbat Landfill, rates per ton for refuse will go from $35.50 to $35.90; dead animals from $39 to $39.45; in-state tires from $36.80 to $39.45; out-of-state tires from $289.35 to $294.65; in-state septage from $17.10 to $17.30; and minimum charge from $6.65 to $6.75.

At Mohave Valley Landfill, rates per ton for refuse will go from $33.75 to $34.20; dead animals from $35 to $35.45; in-state tires from $33.90 to $34.45; out-of-state tires from $289.35 to $294.65; in-state septage from $9.15 to $9.30; and minimum charge from $11.10 to $11.30.

The landfill contractor is responsible for obtaining and maintaining all federal, state and local permits and certificates. The contractor also agrees to purchase and maintain minimum insurance with licensed companies.

The original contract between Mohave County and Gambi Disposal and Mesa Disposal, dated Sept. 19, 1988, and extended through Jan. 1, 2018, stipulated that operating costs incurred by the landfill contractor will be annually adjusted for inflation or deflation by a calculation method defined the contract.