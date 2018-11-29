Community Services holding home maintenance workshop

KINGMAN – Mohave County Community Services is holding a home maintenance workshop Wednesday in partnership with Home Depot and UniSource Energy Services, teaching homeowners how to save money on utility bills through weatherization improvements.

Community Services holds maintenance and energy-efficiency workshops once a year for homeowners who are part of the county’s housing rehabilitation programs, said Barbara Blythe, grants coordination specialist.

“It’s a good partnership with Home Depot because they get a lot of business from local contractors in the area and they’re really supportive,” she said. “They make it fun for the people.”

While the home maintenance workshop is limited to participants in Mohave County Housing Authority programs, UniSource’s presentation is open to the public from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday. The workshop is in the Saguaro Room next to the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Mohave County Community Services uses grant money to help qualified homeowners pay for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.

The goal is to alleviate health and safety issues, including code violations, weatherization and energy efficiency and accommodations for accessibility. Typical work includes replacing water heaters, heating and air conditioning, roofing, and plumbing and electrical repairs.

Preference is given to veterans, elderly, disabled and low-income families with children under 18.