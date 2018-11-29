Driving to play in the snow? ADOT wants drivers to know about traffic impacts before driving into lengthy backups via app

PHOENIX – Planning a trip to play in the snow that’s forecast for Arizona’s high country? Don’t forget to have the ADOT phone app handy.

The free ADOT Alerts app lets drivers know if nearby highways are closed or affected by snow or icy conditions.

Using geofencing technology, ADOT sends notifications to app users, giving them the opportunity to choose an alternate route or delay their travel plans and avoid sitting in lengthy backups.

Road conditions can change quickly when winter weather hits and the app provides up-to-the-moment information directly from ADOT’s traffic operations center.

In addition to alerting app users about winter weather, ADOT sends notifications about major, unplanned traffic impacts, like crashes that close highways and holiday travel delays.

To get the most out of ADOT app, users must enable location services and push notifications. When ADOT sends an alert to an area it will pop up on the device’s screen immediately with a distinctive alert sound.

ADOT launched the app in November 2017, and it has nearly 50,000 users. The app can be downloaded free of charge in Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Search for “ADOT Alerts” in the respective app store. The app doesn’t require any registration.

More information about the app can be found at ADOTAlerts.com.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation