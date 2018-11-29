Event Calendar | November 30, 2018

TODAY
Friends of the Kingman Library – Book Sale
9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.
Drop-In Volunteering
2-3:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.
SATURDAY
Friends of the Kingman Library – Book Sale
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.
Mohave Museum/Christmas Gathering
2 p.m. at the Mohave Museum of History & Art, 400 W. Beale St. 928-753-3195.
Parade of Lights
7 p.m. Parade will travel down Beale Street starting at Locomotive Park. 928-715-2394.
Kingman’s Christmas Tree Lighting
8:30 - 9:30 p.m. at Locomotive Park, 315 E. Beale St. 928-753-5561.
Whiskers & Wine Fundraiser
6 p.m. at The Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St. 928-753-2727.
Santa’s Hualapai Wonderland
1 - 5 p.m. at the Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Rd. 928-681-5700.
Reindeer Run 1K, 5K
9 a.m. at the Kingman Academy Intermediate School Gymnasium, 3419 Harrison St. 928-681-3200.
SUNDAY
Santa’s Hualapai Wonderland
1 - 5 p.m. at the Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Rd. 928-681-5700.
