Event Calendar | November 30, 2018

TODAY

Friends of the Kingman Library – Book Sale

9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

Drop-In Volunteering

2-3:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

SATURDAY

Friends of the Kingman Library – Book Sale

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

Mohave Museum/Christmas Gathering

2 p.m. at the Mohave Museum of History & Art, 400 W. Beale St. 928-753-3195.

Parade of Lights

7 p.m. Parade will travel down Beale Street starting at Locomotive Park. 928-715-2394.

Kingman’s Christmas Tree Lighting

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. at Locomotive Park, 315 E. Beale St. 928-753-5561.

Whiskers & Wine Fundraiser

6 p.m. at The Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St. 928-753-2727.

Santa’s Hualapai Wonderland

1 - 5 p.m. at the Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Rd. 928-681-5700.

Reindeer Run 1K, 5K

9 a.m. at the Kingman Academy Intermediate School Gymnasium, 3419 Harrison St. 928-681-3200.

SUNDAY

Santa’s Hualapai Wonderland

1 - 5 p.m. at the Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Rd. 928-681-5700.