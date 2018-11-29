Horoscopes | November 30, 2018

Birthdays: Kaley Cuoco, 33; Elisha Cuthbert, 36; Ben Stiller, 53; Billy Idol, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone will use emotional manipulation to lure you into something that won’t be financially beneficial. Don’t get involved in joint ventures.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get along with your peers. Timing is everything, and avoiding being short-handed can make a difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Concentrate more on self-improvement, not trying to change others. Live moderately and avoid complicating matters.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Personal improvements will make you feel good but also lead to added stress if you go over the budget. Calculate the costs involved before you get started or your plans will turn into a multitude of mishaps.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can have fun without going into debt. Indulgent behavior can turn into a costly affair.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Discussing sensitive issues will need to be handled with care. Getting your facts straight and having a reasonable solution in mind will help you avoid discord.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make changes to the way you handle your money. It’s OK to dream, but when it comes time to decide, practicality will be required.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stay away from individuals who are a poor influence or encourage bad habits or lifestyles. Do your own thing and avoid regret.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at the logistics of any deal you are trying to make and the people involved. If anyone or anything appears suspicious, back away and spare yourself the grief of the red tape and risk involved.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Before you decide to take a chance, consider who is involved and do a background check. A smooth talker is likely to take advantage of you if you aren’t informed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Before you make a change, get what you want in writing. Protect your assets, possessions and your heart.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t trust in a new acquaintance who has wild ideas and plenty of charm. An emotional situation will escalate quickly if you are too trusting or you haven’t done your homework.