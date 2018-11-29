Kingman’s Relay for Life is Lighting for a Cure

KINGMAN – Cancer affects the lives of many, either directly or by way of a loved one, and so the Kingman chapter of Relay for Life aims for its Lighting for a Cure event Dec. 7 to be a “ceremony of remembrance and hope.”

The luminaria ceremony starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St.

“Basically, we’re taking the time to reflect and remember those we’ve lost and or are still fighting cancer,” said Sandy Skousen with the Kingman chapter.

Skousen said Relay for Life is the American Cancer Society’s largest fundraising event, with proceeds going to cancer research and helping families in need that have been affected by the disease.

Along with remembrance and hope, the Kingman chapter hopes to educate the community about Relay for Life. This is the first luminaire ceremony put on by the Kingman chapter outside of the one held at the June event.

“We’re trying something new,” she said. “Unfortunately, our Relay for Life event held in June every year has seen a decline in participation, so we’re trying to get the word out about what the event is.”

According to Relay’s website, the six- to 24-hour fundraiser, depending on the event, consists of teams walking around a track or path to remember and honor those lost and those who survived their battles with cancer. Each team sets a fundraising goal, with those efforts continuing off the track at campsites offering activities, food, goods and games.

Relay for Life will be at the Very Merry Parade of Lights, which starts at 7 p.m. Saturday downtown, passing out invitations to Lighting for a Cure along with battery-powered tea lights for the ceremony.

Kingman’s Relay for Life has a supply of tea lights, but Skousen encourages the community to bring their own on Dec. 7 in case supply runs low.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout so we can spread the word, answer questions, and take a minute and reflect on those who have been affected by cancer,” Skousen said.