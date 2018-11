Mohave County Most Wanted | Nov. 29, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Terra J. Brummett

DOB: 08/19/1991 White Female 5-4 130 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlawful means of transportation - control, class 6 undesignated

Warrant: 11/21/2018

Mason Edward Paget

DOB: 07/30/1997 White Male 6-2 220 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated assault – adult on minor, class 6 undesignated

Warrant: 11/21/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Alissa Ann Blevins

Offense: Aggravated assault – peace officer, class 6 felony

Warrant: 10/17/2018 Capture: 11/21/2018

Ulises Corona Cabellos

Offense: Marijuana – transportation and/or sell, class 3 felony

Warrant: 09/21/2018 Capture: 11/27/2018

Paul Joseph Campbell

Offense: Theft credit card obtain fraudulent means times 2, class 6 undesignated

Warrant: 10/16/2018 Capture: 11/07/2018

Helena Ivy Walker

Offense: Shoplifting, class 4 felony; burglary 2nd degree, class 3 felony; forgery, class 4 felony

Warrant: 11/05/2018 Capture: 11/27/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department