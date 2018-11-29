No Thanksgiving fatalities on DPS-patrolled highways

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Public Safety is reporting that no lives were lost on state highways it patrols during the Thanksgiving holiday for the first time in five years.

There were no collision fatalities on DPS-patrolled state highways from the evening of Nov. 21 through the evening of Nov. 25. There were six collision fatalities in 2017, three in 2016, four in 2015 and five in 2014.

The department thanked numerous agencies which it says aided in the achievement.

“Every year we strive to have zero highway fatalities during any major holiday weekend. This past Thanksgiving weekend we managed to achieve this goal in large measure through the great work involving the women and men of the department who patrolled our state highways, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and the Arizona Department of Transportation,” said Col. Frank Milstead, director of DPS, in the release.

He added the “greatest factor” in achieving a safe holiday weekend was the public, who took to heart the message of traffic safety and drove with care.

According to Rusty Cooper, Kingman Police Department deputy chief, there were four DUI-alcohol arrests, one DUI-drug arrest, one injury crash and 10 non-injury crashes in Kingman between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Kingman Police Department