Public Safety fee added to vehicle registration renewal

KINGMAN – As Arizonans go to renew their vehicle registration they may notice an extra fee.

Beginning Saturday Arizona drivers will see a new Public Safety Fee when renewing their vehicle registration from now on. The fee was established by state law to support public safety and highway patrol operations.

The new fee goes into effect for registrations due in January, which can be paid as early as Saturday, and immediately for new registered vehicles.

Douglas Nick, ADOT assistant communications director for customer outreach, said the registration fee isn’t going away, it’s an additional fee.

Most motorists will pay $32 per vehicle, per year. Street-legal golf carts and off-highway vehicles will pay $5.

Those who register a vehicle annually or pay for a two- or five-year registration will pay the entire amount up front for each registered year.

The fee is designed to support highway patrol operations, which include responding to collisions, enforcing state laws to keep the public safe, arresting impaired drivers, assisting motorists and patrolling more than 6,800 miles of highways.

The funds from the fee will also provide necessary dollars for advancement on maintenance and construction of Arizona’s highway infrastructure and the states Key Commerce Corridors that support economic development.