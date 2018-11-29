Rants and Raves | November 30, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Trump spars with Chief Justice over their views of justice: Again Trump shows that he is the 9-year-old in an argument with adults.

Editorial cartoon for Nov. 22: Unfortunately, in many cities, feeding the homeless is illegal. This giving woman would go to jail and be separated from her child.

Prop 413: Kingman is projected to grow to 2.4 million people and become the third largest city in Arizona. If we don’t fund and plan for the future growth now, we will endure greater hardships in the future and pay more later.

Prop 413: A lot of you “anti-growth” people hate to pay taxes. Why don’t you just keep on moving to a place where you don’t have to pay them.

Will Democratic rebels dethrone Nancy: You’re old and tired, Buchanan. Get your head out of the Nixon era and try to keep pace.

Serving same-sex couples issue in state’s highest court: What would Jesus do?

Free country: The courts will decide if you must sell your product to gay couples? They decided years ago whether or not we could allow smoking in our OWN businesses. I thought that had topped it all. God bless our FREE country!

Hunting: Now they are recruiting young people to hunt? (Water fowl). Lets make sure the next generation does not miss out on killing animals. While you teach them empathy, make sure you teach them to kill anything that cannot defend itself!

Prop 413: You don’t even need to go as far as Utah to see unchecked growth. Prescott Valley and the Las Vegas/Henderson valley would be good examples.