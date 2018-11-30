The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Chance of rain diminishing, snow could fall in higher elevations

Additional snow showers will develop this morning and continue into this afternoon. Accumulations will be variable due to the showery nature of the snow. Be prepared for snow covered roads over the higher elevations – drive with care. (National Weather Service)

  • Originally Published: November 30, 2018 11:40 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – A secondary minor storm system could bring another round of precipitation and gusty winds on Saturday, with an 18 percent chance of rain for Kingman in the evening and diminishing on Sunday, the National Weather Service reported.

    Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be 53 degrees, with an overnight low of 33. Sunday’s high-low is 49 and 27.

    Additional snowfall is possible for elevations above 6,000 feet, which would add to 6 inches of snow that fell at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport as of 7 a.m. Friday, according to NWS. Williams got 2.5 inches.

    It was the first snow of the season for Flagstaff, and NWS reported that the base of Snowboll received almost 10 inches of snow.

    Friday’s weather alert will mostly affect the Eastern Sierra slopes, and Nye and Lincoln counties in Nevada. Also, wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible in Barstow, California.

    Information provided by National Weather Service

