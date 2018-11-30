Parade route closures

KINGMAN – The route for the Very Merry Parade of Lights is slightly different than in years past, the most notable change being the reversed direction with this year’s event ending at Locomotive Park.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. Saturday and will leave the Lee Williams High School parking lot and travel west on Oak Street, turning on Fifth Street before going to Beale Street for the final stretch to Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St. The parade route will be closed at 4:30 p.m., and there will be no parking along the route.

Following the parade, Locomotive Park will be the location for the 11th annual Christmas Tree Lighting, which will consist of Engine No. 3759 and surrounding trees being adorned with lights.

Santa will be present, and Beale Street from Grandview Avenue to First Street will stay closed for the tree lighting, which will allow parade floats to be displayed.

Information provided by the City of Kingman