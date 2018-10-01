Celebrating the heart of Route 66 with Kingman-Opoly

It’s family game night, you pull out the board games from the closet and get ready to have some fun. The hottest game on the market is what everyone decides to play. Everyone is excited to play this new game and see what all the fuss is about.

As you analyze the board you recognize some of the areas you can land on, like Oatman Ghost Town, Hualapai Peak, The Powerhouse and Locomotive Park among all the other places that are near and dear to home.

And you realize you’re playing Kingman-Opoly.

The game came to Kingman Walmart shelves Sept. 19 and since then it has been a hot item where Kingmanites have made the stop to Walmart on their way home from work to have a copy of their own.

Locals have been excited about the recognition Kingman is getting. Gregg Arnold, owner of Giganticus Headicus along Route 66, which is also featured in the game, found out about the game when we saw an ad for it on the Kingman Walmart Facebook.

“That’s how we found out about it,” Arnold said.

Vice Mayor Jen Miles said we are the heart of Route 66 and becoming more renowned for it.

“It’s timely and just fun to see it,” Miles said. “I can’t wait to get my copy.”

Arnold was excited when he found out about the game because he loves anything pro-Kingman. Miles was thrilled to find out about the board game.

“We are the heart of Route 66 and it’s only becoming a larger phenomenon,” Miles said.

The creators of the game are Late for the Sky Production Company from Cincinnati, Ohio. They decided to create the game as they branched into Arizona and find towns where people like to be.

In order for the board game to have the personalized locations, the company has a research team look at each city’s online reviews, visitor’s guides, chamber of commerce, and local blogs to find places locals and visitors know and love.

The game has only been out for about 12 days and they have been flying off the shelves.

“The feedback has been great, we heard that the first shipment of 102 games sold out immediately,” said Jessica Staub, marketing manager for Late for the Sky Production Company.

The game ended up at the Walmart on 3396 Stockton Hill Rd. because the creators of the game have an agreement with Walmart to exclusively sell the game at the local store.

“Naturally, Walmart likes to connect to their local customers and everyone appreciates the fact that the games are made in the USA,” Staub said.