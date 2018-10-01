City offers October trash pickup

KINGMAN – The City’s Sanitation Department and the Clean City Commission are holding another trash-haul cleanup this month for residential customers within city limits.

The special $3 cleanup is available to sanitation customers within Kingman city limits, but special pickups are limited to one per residential property with sanitation services activated. The City’s regular rate for extra trash pickups are $15 per five cubic yards.

“We offer this service quarterly, to help keep Kingman clean,” said Eddie Tapia, sanitation superintendent, in a press release. “It’s been a great success, and we’re looking forward to another busy month.”

Items not accepted include: concrete, brick, dirt, rock or gravel; tires; batteries, motor oil, paint, lawn or pool chemicals and other hazardous waste; and refrigerators and air conditioners unless cooling compressors or coils are removed.

To schedule a pickup, contact the City of Kingman Water Department at 928-753-5561 (Option 1) or the City of Kingman Public Works Department at 928-692-3115.

Information provided by the City of Kingman