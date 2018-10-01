City streets superintendent graduates from Emerging Leaders Academy

KINGMAN – Jack Plaunty, City of Kingman streets superintendent, has graduated from the American Public Works Association Emerging Leaders Academy, which he says has “provided knowledge and contacts that will benefit my department and our community.”

The Emerging Leaders Academy selects 16 public works professionals from the U.S. and Canada for a yearlong mentorship program where participants complete monthly assignments and a large group project that is presented during the National Public Works Expo.

“Jack’s achievement is a testament to his initiative and drive for continuous improvement both professionally and organizationally,” wrote Kingman Public Works Director Rob Owen in a press release.

The City describes ELA as a program providing intensive leadership and management training in the realm of public works, in addition to encouraging professional growth through networking.

“I am now a member of the Arizona Chapter Education Committee and the National Knowledge Team,” Plaunty said in the release. “This also provides additional learning opportunities for others and myself, and provides the ability to bring some training to Kingman this November.”

The APWA November training will be the first held in Kingman.

Information provided by the City of Kingman