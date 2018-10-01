First Art Alley Project mural completed, unveiled at Andy Devine Days

KINGMAN – The mural on the rear wall of the Beale Street Theater courtesy of Baltimore, Maryland muralist Kirk Seese is a “depiction of love” the artists hopes resonates with the Kingman community in which he felt so welcome.

The stage was set at about 7 p.m. Friday at the Andy Devine Days Festival as Kingmanites and art enthusiasts gathered behind Beale Street Theater to get a first look at Seese’s mural. When the cover over the mural was dropped, the crowd immediately began to cheer and show appreciation for the artist and his work.

Seese began mural projects in 1999 when working with AmeriCorps as the director of urban arts projects in Baltimore.

“I worked with schools and community groups to complete 15 murals that year, and I think that reallysolidified my addiction to large painting,” the artist said.

He then started his own mural business, BB Murals, in 2007. Seese said he has been inspired by artists he follows on Instagram.

“I’ve been looking at artists on Instagram, seeing a lot of credible street artists internationally traveling all around the world with their artwork and thought ‘I want to try that,’” Seese said.

And so he began answering calls to artists, including Kingman’s. He explained the City wanted something colorful and expressionistic, but that he had some freedom in deciding the subject matter.

“I wanted something with a positive message, something that would be universally minded, something everyone could relate to,” he said. “It’s kind of a depiction of love, or the expression of love.”

If Kingman Main Street puts out another call to artists for more art alley mural projects, Seese said he would love to come back.

“I really felt incredibly welcome here,” he said. “I love Kingman and would love to come back and bring my family. I still have a dream to do an out-West trip with my kids and my wife.”