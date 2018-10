Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s September 21 meeting was Rotary 5495 District Governor Jim Erickson, a third generation Rotarian (shown above with club president Becky Fawson). Jim stressed the importance of Rotary International’s #1 priority, eradication of Polio world-wide. At this time there are 13 active cases of polio in Afghanistan and four active cases in Pakistan.