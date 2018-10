The Smith’s team has done it again. Over 1,000 pounds of food has been donated to the Kingman-Area Food Bank via small bags, as seen here. Back row left to right: Lynette Franka, Murry Baker, Catherine Walker of the Kingman-Area Food Bank, Laurie Brydon Alyssa Friedel. Front row from left: Lisa Deuel, Denise Falkerson, Ashlie Norton, Abdul El-Awik, Smith’s General Manager.