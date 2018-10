We recently named the next Larson Lifeskill winners for the lifeskill of honesty. These winners show honesty verbally, through their actions, and by owning their behavior choices. Pictured here are winners from left to right. Autumn Ostermeyer (age 11), Grace Baker (age 10), Yareli Lozano (Age 9). A.J. Dowling (age 10), Alonso Barocio (age 10), and Ava Childers (age 10).