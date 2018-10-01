Kingman’s 1-Call Staffing makes Inc. Magazine’s list of fastest growing private companies

KINGMAN – Inc. Magazine has released its annual list of the fastest growing private companies in America, and the growth of Kingman-headquartered 1-Call Staffing LLC from 2015 to 2017 landed the company at number 1,410 out of 5,000 companies surveyed.



Tom Beller, CEO and cofounder of 1-Call alongside Matt Beller, reflected on the early days of the company founded in December 2013.

“Those were long days and long nights getting the company off and running,” the staffing company wrote in a press release.

1-call staffing serves Kingman, metro Phoenix and Flagstaff, but is headquartered here in Kingman. The company is a member of the American Staffing Association.

Inc. Magazine conducts surveys of privately-held businesses in the U.S. each year, the aim being to determine percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Tom and Matt attribute the success of the staffing company to its dedicated employees.

“Both agree that the key to their success has been hiring dedicated internal staff and personalizing each staffing program to fit their clients’ needs and never believing in the ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach that they see across the industry,” the release states.

Information provided by 1-Call Staffing