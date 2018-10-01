Lane restrictions on Mohave County roadways

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation has provided notice to Mohave County residents of lane restrictions on State Route 68 and U.S. 93 from now through mid-October.



Maintenance crews are making pavement improvements on Mohave County roadways. The following stretches of State Route 68 will be reduced to one lane in both directions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Union Pass to Magma road, mileposts 14 to 22, today and Tuesday; Tooman Road to the SR 68/U.S. 93 traffic junction, mileposts 25 to 27, Wednesday; North of the Bullhead City/Laughlin Bridge intersection to near Union Pass, mileposts 3 to 14, Oct. 15 through Oct. 17.

Bullhead City/Laughlin Bridge intersection, mileposts zero to 3, will be reduced to one lane in both directions from 8 p.m. Oct. 18 to 6:30 a.m. Oct. 19.

U.S. 93 will also be reduced to one lane in both directions in areas near Wikieup from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Wednesday, and also in areas north of Kingman from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and again from Oct. 9 through Oct. 11.

ADOT urges drivers to proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation