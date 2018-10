Today I was at Petco picking up my dog and when I got home I realized my debit card was missing.

I went right back to Petco and they told me that some lady had found it in the parking lot and said she would cancel it as they couldn’t get ahold of me.

To be safe, I called the back and, sure enough, the lady had cancelled it. Thank you, there ARE some good honest people in this world.

Bev Kidwe

Kingman