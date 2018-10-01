Our Daily Bread offers 'free love' with sandwich program

KINGMAN – Our Daily Bread has been providing free sandwiches for children, parents and seniors since 2013, and David Hunter said this year the volunteer group hopes to make some 45,000 sandwiches, which will bring the five-year total to about 160,000.

Hunter said he and his wife, Diane, began the program to help feed seniors who were having to choose between buying groceries and paying bills. But now there are 11 churches, organizations and schools distributing food made by Our Daily Bread volunteers.

“It grows, every year we make more sandwiches,” Hunter said.

Volunteers make the sandwiches at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and then freeze them so they’re fresh when picked up by distributors. The program’s volunteers make tuna and chicken salad sandwiches, which are more popular with the older crowd, but also PB&Js for kids.

Parishioners bring supplies to St. Mary’s weekly, but you don’t have to be religiously affiliated to volunteer or donate supplies like peanut butter, jelly, tuna and bread.

“We’re all children of God. No matter what your political or religious beliefs are, we ought to help the people who need some help,” Hunter said.

Those wanting to volunteer or donate supplies can contact David Hunter at 714-726-6130, or St. Mary’s Center across from the church, 302 E. Spring St., at 928-753-3359.

“People who say they don’t know what they can do, this is something you can do,” said Susie, a volunteer with the program.

Praise Chapel, Salvation Army, Cornerstone Mission, St. Vincent de Paul, Lee Williams and Kingman high schools, Kingman Academy, Kingman Area Food Bank, Cerbat and Black Mountain elementary schools and Annie’s Art attic comprise the list of distributors so far this year, but Hunter said more are expected to join. Distribution days and times vary for each school and organization, and more information can be found by contacting distributors directly.

Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave., will start giving out sandwiches Tuesday, Oct. 2, and every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. moving forward.

“Our motivation, what drives us, is connecting with our community,” said Annie Fuller of the Art Attic.

Some people may be hesitant to accept a helping hand, but the volunteers at Our Daily Bread say no one should have reservations about getting food in their stomachs, which will help them get through the day.



“Everybody needs help at some time in their life,” Hunter said.