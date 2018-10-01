Rain still in forecast with flash flooding possible in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The forecast for rain from remnants of Hurricane Rosa has been extended through Wednesday morning, with high confidence of periods when 1 inch to 3 inches of rain an hour could fall in Mohave County, the National Weather Service reported Monday.

Scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across the region early in the week, decreasing toward the end of the week. Less than 0.20 inch is expected by Wednesday.

Conditions will be favorable for flash flooding through Wednesday morning. Likely impacts will be dry washes flowing deep and increased accidents due to slick roads.

The worst-case scenario is roads becoming washed out or impassible, swift water rescues and extreme flooding.

The updated forecast includes a chance of rain for Thursday and Friday as well, with a slight chance of a low pressure system moving in from northern California.

Information provided by National Weather Service