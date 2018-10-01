Recreational vehicles high on Council agenda

KINGMAN – Council will discuss multiple infrastructure projects, an audit engagement agreement and will hold a public hearing on proposed zoning ordinance text amendments regarding parking of recreational vehicles at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Consent agenda

The City has about $105,000 allocated from the downtown sewer outfall relocation account for a sewer outfall relocation project for which Sunrise Engineering has been selected. Haydon Building Corporation has been chosen to perform pre-construction services. City staff recommends Council accept the proposals from Sunrise Engineering and Haydon Building Corporation.

City staff is also recommending approval of a job order contract for underground utility pipeline construction and related infrastructure. Contract negotiations have been completed with four firms: Freiday Construction of Kingman, Kincheloe Construction of Kingman, Eagle Mountain Construction of Flagstaff and Granite Construction from Tucson. The work will include construction, maintenance and rehabilitation or repair of water and wastewater pipelines, abandonment of septic tanks and location of utilities. Staff recommends capping the job order at $2 million.

Council could also approve an audit engagement agreement with HintonBurdick, the City’s auditors since 2016. Audit fees will increase by more than $10,000, from about $46,000 to about $57,000, now that the City has assumed operations of the Kingman Airport.

New business

A public hearing will be held on a City zoning ordinance text amendment regarding storage requirements for recreational vehicles, boats and campers on residentially-zoned properties. The Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended that the City permits recreational vehicles and similarly-sized vehicles to be stored in front yards as long as they are on a paved driveway.

Also going before Council Tuesday is a resolution that would approve the sale, execution and delivery of excise tax revenue obligations for the new Fire Station 2. Staff recommends that the City select direct placement as the financing option. Direct placement entails banks proposing financing terms and the City selecting the bank offering the best terms.

Work session

In the work session from 5:30 – 7 p.m., Council will hear an update from its economic development advisers, Chabin Concepts, and will discuss traffic safety and the Sunbelt Development property donation and concept plan. Representatives from Sunbelt will present a plan to donate property for park open space and public safety facility.

Information provided by the City of Kingman