Sun Devils beat Beavers for Edwards’ first Pac-12 win

TEMPE (AP) – Add Eno Benjamin to the list of running backs that have very big nights against Oregon State’s creaky run defense.

And for Benjamin, it was a record-breaker.

The sophomore from Wylie, Texas, rushed for a school record 312 yards on 30 carries and scored four touchdowns as Arizona State beat Oregon State 52-24 on Saturday night, giving coach Herm Edwards his first Pac-12 victory.

“He made a bunch of explosive plays tonight,” Edwards said. “It was fun to watch him go.”

Benjamin scored on runs of 44, 47 and 10 yards and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Benjamin spent most of his freshman season watching Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage.

“I really learned from them,” Benjamin said. “I think last year really set me up for something like this.”

Freshman Jermar Jefferson gained 254 yards on 31 attempts and scored twice for Oregon State (1-4, 0-2), becoming the third Beaver in school history to top 200 yards in a game twice in a season.

Benjamin broke the school’s single-game record of 250 yards rushing set by Ben Malone against Oregon State in 1973. Saturday’s performance was No. 8 on the Pac-12 list.