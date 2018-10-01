Ware runs for 2 TDs, USC holds off Arizona 24-20

TUCSON (AP) – Southern California clicked on both sides of the ball, overcoming a rash of penalties while building a 24-point lead.

Then the offense bogged down. Two fumbles were lost in the fourth quarter. The penalties kept piling up.

What appeared to be an easy road victory turned into an ugly one.

Aca'Cedric Ware ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns, and USC overcame a mountain of penalties to hold off Arizona for a 24-20 victory Saturday night.

"The one thing I love about our kids is they're realists," USC coach Clay Helton said. "To be able to come out of here with a victory and know there's still more on the bone is a good thing."

USC (3-2, 2-1 Pac-12) dominated the Wildcats while building a 24-point third-quarter lead, but lost two fourth-quarter fumbles to let Arizona (2-3, 1-1) back in it. The Trojans also had 18 penalties for 169 yards, including a pass interference call that negated an interception in the fourth quarter.

Arizona's Gary Brightwell scored on a 1-yard run with 1:40 to play, but Lucas Havrisik missed the extra point and USC recovered the onside kick.

"We didn't play very well," Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said. "Really, after that first drive of the second half, our defense did a good job."