Waterfowl season set to open

KINGMAN – The 2018-2019 waterfowl and snipe regulations are out, and for those wanting to hunt waterfowl it’s time to repair the decoys, waders and clean the shotgun.

The season for ducks in Mohave County starts Oct. 19 and closes Jan. 27.

Legal birds include all species of ducks, including but not limited to redheads, mallards, pintails, scaup, canvasbacks, widgeon and teal.

The daily bag limit for ducks includes not more than two redheads, two pintails, two canvasbacks, three scaup, one black-bellied whistling duck and seven mallards. Hunters can take 20 white geese, including snow geese and blue and Ross’ geese and four dark geese, which includes Canada and white-fronted geese per day.

Ducks and geese are migratory birds and as such, only non-toxic shot can be used. Shotguns can hold no more than three shells and only shotguns 10 gauge or smaller can be used.

Shooting hours for migratory birds are one half-hour before sunrise till sunset. Hunters should refer to the posted times in the regulations book for legal shooting times.

Birds must have a feathered wing attached so that the species of the birds can be determined.

Waterfowl hunters must have an Arizona migratory bird stamp and a federal duck stamp before going into the field.

There are also seasons for youth-only hunts and falconry-only hunts. Refer to the regulation booklet for additional details on those hunts.

The Arizona Waterfowl and Snipe regulations can be picked up at the Region 3 office of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, 5325 Stockton Hill Road, or online on the department’s website, www.azgfd.com.