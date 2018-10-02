Brews and brats at Metcalfe Park

KINGMAN – Kids envisioning bags full of candy aren’t the only ones looking forward to October, as this month also provides adults with an opportunity to get a taste of German heritage, beers, brats and sauerkraut. Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club is bringing that experience to Kingman with the 11th annual Brews and Brats Oktoberfest.

“This is Kingman’s original and longest-running Oktoberfest,” said event chair Mary K Clark. “And we have free admission for everybody.”

The free event runs from 3-10 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Black Bridge Brewery will provide Oktoberfest with a number of craft beers in addition to a special Oktoberfest beer brewed special for the Kingman event.

“We’ll have bratwursts and sauerkraut, German pretzels, a German potato soup and apple cakes,” Clark said.

But food and drink doesn’t comprise all that will be offered at this year’s event. There will also be corn hole and a variety of games for children at the Kids’ Corner. Live music will be heard at Metcalfe both days complete with German Oompah music for the opening ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday, as well as Saturday morning, courtesy of Kingman Concert Band.

And Oktoberfest wouldn’t live up to its name without the chicken dance, and the rotary club has that covered, too. Chicken-dance contests will run throughout the event. Various vendors with crafts and other items will also be present at Metcalfe.

Clark said last year’s event raised some $20,000 for the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club thanks to the approximately 5,000 people who attended. Each year attendance grows and more money is raised than in years previous, she said.

“These help support all of our local service projects,” Clark said of the event’s proceeds that go to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club. “We’re basically supporting our schools, our children and families in our local areas with our projects. I like to tell people the reason we have Oktoberfest is not just for fun, but it’s for raising funds so that we can do all the good the rotary club does for the community.”

Eat, drink, play and shop at this year’s event, which will be attended by Gov. Doug Ducey, who is scheduled to be on the premises at 3 p.m. Friday.

“Come down to one of Kingman’s premier events because this is the 11th year of the Oktoberfest,” Clark said. “Come down to enjoy the family fun in the beautiful Metcalfe Park setting in beautiful downtown Kingman.”