Contreras wants to be a voice for real needs as Attorney General

KINGMAN – The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9 and early voting begins Oct. 10, so candidates around the state are making sure their platform is heard and they are becoming known.

Democrat January Contreras is running for Arizona Attorney General against incumbent, Republican Mark Brnovich.

She has been assistant attorney general and deputy county attorney for Maricopa County.

Contreras worked with former Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano for 12 years, which included working as an advisor in the governor's office. She also worked at the Department of Homeland Security under the Obama administration.

She started a nonprofit law firm, Arizona Legal Women and Youth Services, where free lawyers are available to children and young adults dealing with homelessness, abuse, trafficking and the foster care system.

“Overall I’ve always felt called to public service,” Contreras told The Daily Miner during her visit Sunday. “I’ve found many different ways to live out that calling.”

Some of the things she plans to do if she gets elected into office is restore the checks and balances in Arizona government because people need to be held accountable, Contreras said.

The two other reasons include making sure the small group of large donors in the state stop calling the shots and because this is her home.

As attorney general, she plans to visit every county in her first 30 days of office to talk to the people and law enforcement to see what can be done to help rural Arizona.

She mentioned the opioid epidemic and the only way to truly tackle the issue is to see what is happening in rural Arizona.

“I will be an attorney general who will be a voice for what the real needs are to tackle the opioid epidemic,” Contreras said. “And investigation and prosecution is certainly part of it.”

Treatment, community building and prevention are part of her plan.