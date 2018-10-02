Do you have to fill a tag to have a successful hunt? Local sportsmen say no

Seems like every fall when the big game hunts start, I hear stories about sportsmen who have not filled their tags, but yet claim they had a successful hunt.

Is that even possible? I mean, don’t you have to fill a tag in order for a hunt to be successful?

The answer, of course, is a resounding no.

While there is no doubt all hunters want to fill a tag, especially one that maybe has taken them a long time to draw, it is not necessary to wrap that tag on a set of horns or antlers to be successful.

Just ask members the Asplin and Carly families.

These sportsmen just came back from elk hunts with unfilled tags, yet still claim, and rightfully so, that the hunt was successful and here is why.

Hunting in America is more than putting meat in the freezer or assisting the game and fish departments in managing wildlife. It is about the experience hunters have with their friends and family.

The Asplin family goes hunting

Danny Asplin had waited a long time to draw a muzzleloader elk tag. He had accumulated 12 bonus points when he applied for the tag. But in the past, drawing an elk tag for him wasn’t that difficult. He has had eight bull and one cow tag and filled them all.

Now with a muzzleloader tag for Unit 7 West in hand, it was time for the Asplin family and friends to go on a special hunt. That would mean spending time and sharing experiences with family and a good friend.

Joining Danny on his hunt was his brother Leroy, son Dayne, along with a cousin, Little Roger, and a friend, Danny Loyd.

Danny noted his brother Leroy had been on every elk hunt he has had.

“It is a great bonding experience for Leroy and me,” Danny said.

Also joining the hunt was Danny’s daughter, Dani Kay, who is 11, and Terrence Banks, who is 15 and Danny’s nephew.

It was the kids who got a special treat when they heard bulls bugling and watched them push each other around, seeing the interaction of elk in their natural setting.

At night there was a campfire where the family gathered around to share stories of the day’s hunt and of hunts and experiences in the past.

This is part of the hunting experience for families like the Asplins.

Danny is what is called a selective hunter. Because he has taken bulls in the past, on this hunt he had a specific goal. He was looking for a bull that would be bigger than the one his wife, Heidi, had taken a few years ago. It is a friendly competition for sure, but like most veteran hunters, on this hunt Danny didn’t have to take just any animal. Selective hunters know they may bring the tag home unfilled, and that’s OK with them.

Danny said he had a great hunt, seeing elk every day, hearing all the bugles, and seeing wildlife including deer, turkeys, and even a bear. Leroy noted he believed Danny could have taken a bull every day of the hunt. They took a lot of photos and videos of elk that will be shared over and over in the future as a reminder of their hunting experience.

Danny had a lot of close encounters with some big bulls, but in the end, the tag came home unfilled. But in his opinion, and his family, it had been a very successful hunt. “One day we saw over 150 elk in a meadow, and there must have been 25 bulls with them!” Leroy said.

Leroy said, “It was a great nine days together!”

The Carly family goes archery hunting in Unit 8

The Asplin family wasn’t the only Kingman family that got to make lasting memories this year.

The Carly family got lucky when 18-year-old Courtney Carly and her 16-year-old brother Hunter drew archery bull tags in Unit 8, which is south of Williams.

Going on the hunt would be their father, Don, along with an older brother, Derrick, and a younger brother, Joey.

It would be a true family adventure in the great outdoors.

It was hoped both of the young hunters would get a bull, but a tragedy of sorts happened to Courtney.

She became ill and had to go home after just a couple of days in the field. That meant that Hunter was going to be the only one who could put an elk in the freezer.

But there were other issues to consider. Hunter had school, and he couldn’t take the entire hunt away from his studies.

Then Don had work responsibilities, which meant the time he could spend in the woods would be limited.

But that didn’t mean the hunt wasn’t going to be a learning experience for Hunter and his dad.

Don noted a number of bulls still seemed to be in bachelor herds, which is a sign that the rut was not going off. But they did see and pursue a couple of big bulls, including one they named “Raspy” because of the sounds he was making.

“We were up every day at 4:30 a.m. and out in the field before dawn,” Don said. “We heard bulls every day, and they would bugle until about 8 a.m. when it got quiet.”

For Hunter, he said the experience in the field with his family was “an awesome time!”

He said he was sad Courtney could not experience what he had during his hunt.

Hunter said he learned a lot from the hunt and was amazed at the different sounds elk make this time of the year.

“My dad showed me how to call, make stalks, track animals and be aware of the wind direction,” he said.

And Hunter even got a chance to arrow a bull, but unfortunately like all of us have done in our hunting careers, he missed.

“It was a nice bull, too,” Hunter said.

Even though Hunter did not end up bringing home his elk tag, he is not done for the year.

“I’ve got a turkey tag in Unit 7 later this fall,” he said, smiling.

These families won’t be eating elk steaks this year, but the memories and the experiences they shared will stay with them for a lifetime.

And truly, this is what the hunt is all about. Sharing time together, bonding and learning from friends and family how to become more proficient at a sport we all enjoy.