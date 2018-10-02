Horoscopes | Oct. 2, 2018

Birthdays: Kelly Ripa, 48; Sting, 67; Annie Leibovitz, 69; Donna Karan, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An emotional situation will hinder your ability to be productive if you don’t face your challenges head-on. Heated discussions will help you find out where you stand.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look on the bright side, and turn a negative into a positive. Your ability to adapt and move on will lead to an unexpected opportunity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Offer unique suggestions.There is a fine line between taking over and being taken advantage of.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Offer love, affection, understanding and patience instead of criticism and you’ll get more accomplished. Personal improvements should be made.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Start a dialogue with someone you feel can help you improve your position. The information you receive will be a game changer when it comes to making your next move.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can improve your relationship with others if you are open about the way you feel, what you want and what your intentions are. Romance is encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your responsibilities sooner rather than later. Making changes at home will also help change the dynamics of an important relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Bend a little and you will get the cooperation you need to get things done. Use your ingenuity and you’ll come up with innovative ideas that others will respond to favorably.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on what you can accomplish, not what you cannot. Be more innovative in the way you handle professional challenges.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Perfect what you have in mind, and do not present until you are sure you have covered every angle that may be questioned. Change begins within.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make changes that will help you manage your money more efficiently. Overspending or indulging in pastimes that are expensive and unhealthy should be banned.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Creative accounting will help you get back on track. A change in the way you handle your money, the past and those who have cost you or not been honest will set the stage for a brighter future.