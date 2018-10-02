Kingman Force on Force offers self-defense seminar for seniors

KINGMAN – Kingman Force on Force continues to educate community members on how to protect themselves through a variety of self-defense classes, and seniors will have the chance to participate in a course created specifically for their age group at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The self-defense center at 3001 N. Stockton Hill Road has created an Empty Hands Self-Defense Course for Seniors that focuses on the needs of that age group and is customized for their bodies and lifestyle.

“You will learn not just how to fight back using your body or improvised weapons, but also how to develop awareness to avoid any violent confrontation, how to develop the combat mindset and much more,” Force on Force wrote in a press release.

There is limited seating for the free introduction seminar, and those interested should make a reservation by calling 928-263-0071.

Information provided by Kingman Force on Force