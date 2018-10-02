Lake Mead changes concession hours, lifts fire restrictions for fall

KINGMAN – The National Park Service is making seasonal changes to the schedule of activities available at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, including new concession hours at Katherine Landing and boat restrictions for Black Canyon.

More visitors are expected to explore Lake Mead’s trails and campgrounds as the fall season arrives, and should be aware of the changes.

Concession hours

The restaurant at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave is open daily 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and subject to closure Monday through Thursday. The retail store and boat shop is open daily 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Small boat rental and fuel dock open Friday-Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Motel will remain open daily 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

At Black Canyon Willow Beach, store is open daily 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31. From Nov. 1-Feb. 28, open daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Willow Beach Grill open Friday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., until Nov. 1. Closed Nov. 1-Feb. 28. Pre-packaged food and snacks available in the store.

It’s best to contact the concessioner directly for the latest updates on their services.

Trails reopen

Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon and Arizona Hot Spring Canyon trails reopened Monday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The two strenuous trails close annually during the hot summer months in the interest of public and employee safety.

At Goldstrike Canyon, a new parking area has been created near the I-11 Hoover Dam exit, making it easier for vehicles to access and exit the trailhead. In the past, vehicles parked along the narrow Goldstrike Canyon Road, sometimes blocking each other and making it challenging for emergency vehicles to access the trailhead. To avoid congestion, this roadway is now only accessible on foot.

The 5-mile roundtrip hike at Goldstrike requires rock scrambling and climbing. It leads to hot springs and the Colorado River.

Fire restrictions

As of Sept. 12, fires are permitted in Lake Mead’s backcountry. However, fire size must be less than 3 feet in diameter; fires must be at least 10 feet from the nearest beach logs, structure or vegetation; chemically treated wood, painted wood, wood with nails or staples shall not be used; fires must be above ground (no pit fires) and attended at all times; other regulations apply.

Boating restriction

Black Canyon is a narrow waterway that extends from Hoover Dam to Willow Beach. To provide a wilderness experience, there are rules restricting watercraft at certain times of the year. House boating, water-skiing and wakeboarding are prohibited year round for safety reasons. Vessels with motors are prohibited Sunday and Monday year round.

Boating is restricted to vessels with 65-horsepower engines or less Tuesday-Saturday until Memorial Day Weekend. Personal watercraft are prohibited daily until Memorial Day Weekend.