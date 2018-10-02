MCSO: Broken license plate light turns into drug charges

KINGMAN – A driver was pulled over for not having a working license plate light and was later taken to jail on two drug charges.

Rachelle Monica Dehart, 31, of Golden Valley, was pulled over on Shinarump Drive at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported a vehicle traveling west without a working license plate light.

The deputies did a records check on the vehicle and it was determined to have a mandatory insurance suspension.

MCSO did a traffic stop and was told by Dehart she did not have a valid driver’s license. Dehart had an active warrant, and deputies said a search of the vehicle turned up about 3.4 grams of methamphetamine and two glass pipes.

Dehart was arrested on dangerous drug violation and drug paraphernalia violation felonies.

She was taken to jail without incident.

- Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office