Obituary | David R. Fellows

David R. Fellows passed away on Aug. 24, 2018 in Henderson, Nevada and resided in Kingman, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife; Bonnie Fellows, two daughters; Sherry Lambert, Kolinda Lambert, and one son; David (Kathy) Baldwin, stepdaughter; Robin (Raymond) Lloyd, and Jim (Barb) Treece, three sisters; Gloria Holtzlander, Beverly May, and Diane Owens, one brother; James (Neva) Fellows, 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was a Vietnam Vet where he earned a Purple Heart.