Prep Cross Country: Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs finish 2nd at Mark Weston Invitational

KINGMAN – The Kingman and Kingman Academy high school cross county teams had a successful Saturday at the Mark Weston Invitational in Lake Havasu City.

Kingman had both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs finish second overall.

“The teams are consistently improving and I’m hoping for continued improvement as most of the athletes are underclassmen,” said Kingman head coach Anne Bathauer.

Lady Bulldogs junior Anastasia Tanner ran a 22:42 for second place, followed by teammates Jimena Lopez in fifth (24.08) and Tatum Rader in eighth (24:49).

Kingman’s Julia Ostberg was 11th (25.55) and Kingman Academy’s Mia Martinez took 14th at 27:27.

Elijah Davis led the Tigers with a third-place finish (18:38), while Kingman’s Christian Yazzie finished seventh (19:52) and teammate Christian Clever was 15th at 20:29.

Kingman and Kingman Academy are back in action Wednesday at the Ray Reynolds Invite in Lake Havasu City.

Desert Twilight meet

At Casa Grande, the Lee Williams High School girls cross country team had a great showing Friday at the Grande Sports Complex with a fifth-place finish.

The Lady Vols battled 41 other teams and Alexis Hecker ran a 21:01.03 for 35th place, followed by Darleen Bland in 48th (21:29.21), Alize Hecker in 76th (22:13.54) and Hallie Powell in 82nd (22:25.12).

Zack Tempert led the Vols in 25th (17:18.87) and Cayden Robles was 31st at 17:20.50.

“Both teams are hypothetically seeded in third place in our section,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “I am pleased with the improvements in time they have all shown. We will work hard for the next two weeks and be prepared for the next few weeks of the season.”

Lee Williams will join Kingman and Kingman Academy Wednesday at the Ray Reynolds Invite.