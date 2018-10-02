Secretary of State’s Office warns of voter registration schemes

KINGMAN – Secretary of State Michele Reagan is warning Arizona citizens registering to vote for the first time or updating party affiliations to be on the lookout for online sites or phone calls offering voter registration services.

“Many of these sites collect an individual’s personal information to only turn around and sell it to marketing companies to generate revenue,” Reagan wrote in a press release. “Oftentimes if you take a moment to review their privacy policy you’ll see that not only are they collecting your personal information, they are also tracking your computer’s identifying information and surfing habits.

Reagan explained the majority of voter registration is done via Motor Vehicle Divisions and at www.ServiceArizona.com. That online registration system is secure, Reagan wrote, and personal information is never sold to commercial interests.

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 6 general election is midnight Oct. 9, with early voting beginning Oct. 10.

Information provided by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office