Treasurer gets $90,000 to process delinquent parcels for tax deed sale

KINGMAN – Mohave County Treasurer’s Office is going after delinquent property owners, identifying more than 800 parcels that will be tax deeded for sale next year, and saving the county money in the process, a senior management analyst said Monday.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve transferring $90,000 from the general fund to the treasurer programs to cover the costs of the tax deed sale, granting Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox the authority for tax abatement on 5,471 parcels.

Supervisor Buster Johnson pulled the item from the board’s consent agenda and voted against it.

“It’s just my feeling that until we’ve done the first Treasurer’s sale, we probably shouldn’t look into putting more money in and doing more until we see exactly what we got from the first sale,” he said.

Of the 809 parcels approved for sale by supervisors in February, the Treasurer ended up tax deeding 723 of them, analyst Luke Mournian said at Monday’s board meeting.

“Even if none of them sell at the tax deed sale, and we fully expect many of them will sell, but even if none of them do sell, they still generate a savings to the county each year because we’re no longer obligated to print and mail tax statements, late notices, so on and so forth,” he said.

Mournian said several property owners have chosen to redeem their parcels, or basically pay all of the back taxes, fees and interest charges in order to avoid foreclosure. Of the $150,000 that the Board of Supervisors approved for the sale, only $9,000 was spent on limited title searches and actually left the county, he added.

“We found a bunch of ways to save money as we were taking the parcels through that process, and the net benefit to the county general fund was about $60,000,” the analyst said.

More money would be saved in costs such as certified mailing fees, newspaper advertisement and staff time. Mournian calculated a net total of just over $22,000 spent on the tax deed sale and nearly $60,000 was collected, bringing almost $38,000 to the county and an additional $25,000 in “long overdue” taxes that will be distributed to various tax districts in the county.

Julia Dollarhide, special projects analyst, said there was an enormous backlog of parcels and the Treasurer’s Office has improved its process to create the tax deed project.

“We realized several lessons from this first go-around, one of which is that our activities stretched two fiscal years. That creates a lot of issues internally with budgeting, and it also creates a lot of issues in terms of timing of when the deed happens,” she said. “We decided we really need to get a head start on this.”

Each of the parcels has been delinquent for at least five years, she said.

The greatest savings are with parcels within the same subdivisions and owners with huge swaths of ownership, and unfortunately they’ve stopped paying over time.

“So we’re taking this very seriously, that we need to do something to get these parcels back in the active tax roll and everyone participating in the revenues of the county,” Dollarhide said.

None of the parcels are primary residences, but vacant land, she added.