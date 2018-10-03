Angry Kavanaugh sees “disgrace”

The rule of law is one of the most important reasons why this country is as great as it is. That is why if someone is truly sexually assaulted, the perpetrator should suffer all the consequences because of their actions after they are found guilty by our justice system.

To be found guilty by our justice system there must be facts to prove their guilt. If there are no facts and the allegations cannot be proven, the accused must be declared not guilty.

The lack of facts is why Judge Kavanaugh must be declared completely innocent of the sexual assault of Christine Blasey Ford.

These are the crucial facts that are not present.

She could not say where the alleged assault happened She could not say when the alleged assault happened She named people who she said were present at the party and they all stated under oath and penalty of perjury and being charged with a felony that they were not at the party. One of them was even a close girlfriend of Christine Ford. She was 15 years old when she said the alleged assault happened, she only had one beer, but she still could not describe how she got to the party or how she left or where she went afterward.

The woman prosecutor, who questioned Christine Ford and Judge Kavanaugh, stated in her opinion Judge Kavanaugh could not be criminally charged.

How could anyone possibly defend themselves without having these crucial facts?

The dictionary defines delusional as a false belief held in spite of invalidating evidence.

There are two possibilities why this injustice to Judge Kavanaugh and his wonderful family has happened.

Christine Ford has had a past traumatic experience and is delusional and wrongfully blaming Judge Kavanaugh, and the Democrats are unconscionably, immorally and unjustly using Christine Ford as a tool to ruin the life of Judge Kavanaugh and stop his nomination to the United States Supreme Court even though his is extremely qualified.

