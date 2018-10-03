Arizona economic groups cheer new trade deal between U.S., Mexico and Canada

PHOENIX – Canada on Sunday agreed to join the United States and Mexico in the trade deal that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Glenn Hamer, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said on Twitter that the treaty will enhance Arizona’s “competitive standing nationally and globally.”

“As a border state, this is particularly good news for Arizona,” he said. “Mexico and Canada are our Number 1 and 2 export destinations, respectively, and the ties between us are incredibly strong.”

Leaders of the three countries plan to sign the treaty in 60 days, according to The Washington Post.

Arizona leaders say the pact will benefit local businesses and will continue to strengthen their relationship with both neighbors, including the aviation and agriculture industries.

“This agreement doubles what we can send to Mexico without any regulatory barriers,” Hamer said.

U.S dairy farmers have gained more access to Canada’s milk markets, and the deal allows for more U.S. auto production while protecting Mexico and Canada from threats of larger U.S. tariffs.

Monica Villalobos, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce vice president, said the aviation industry in the state will see a direct gain.

“Manufacturing is going to be the area for Hispanic business that is impacted the most by this agreement,” Villalobos said.

The U.S. had imposed a Sunday deadline for Canada to join the agreement. The U.S. and Mexico had announced its pact a month ago, and negotiations with Canada had faltered.

The U.S. relationship with