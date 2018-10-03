Community View | Know the ‘red flags’ of domestic violence

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This month has been designated to bring awareness of this nationwide epidemic and create a culture of change.

Many people are not aware of the “Red Flags” of abuse and are often surprised of the answers they give when asked these questions:

Does your partner isolate you and control who you see or where you go? Does your partner disrespect you, humiliate you or constantly put you down? Does your partner threaten you, intimidate you or hit you?

These are just a few of the “Red Flags” of abuse. This October I ask you to have open conversations with your family, friends and neighbors about Domestic Violence in the hope we can end the abuse and break the cycle.

Domestic Violence Awareness events are planned countywide throughout October. Please show your support to end Domestic Violence by attending these events. For more information, please contact the Domestic Violence Advocate at the Mohave County Victim/Witness Program at 928-718-4967.