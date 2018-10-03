Council bans on-street RV parking

KINGMAN –Council heard a fresh perspective on the recreational vehicle on-street parking dilemma at its meeting Tuesday, as the driver involved in the July 2017 accident that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old Kingman boy gave their take on the issue.

According to a 2017 police report, the 4 year old was killed when he entered the street from between two parked vehicles in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Neither speed nor impairment were factors. The driver involved in that accident was present at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The street around my home is lined with utility trailers, boats and recreational vehicles,” the driver said in an emotional address to Council. “These trailers cause major congestion, limited visibility, make the road look cluttered and cause a major road hazard.”

The driver also said the reason vehicles are in streets is because driveways are filled with other vehicles.

“There is an importance that those utility trailers don’t go in a driveway, either, they need to be able to park their cars there,” the individual said.

Council voted 6-1 to implement a new section of City code and amend a relevant zoning ordinance, changes which will affect where residents can park recreational and similarly-sized vehicles in residentially-zoned areas.

There were two ordinances before Council on Tuesday dealing with parking and storage of large vehicles. One changed City code and declared that recreational vehicles, boats, campers and trailers can no longer be parked in the street in residential zoning districts with exceptions for loading and unloading. However, the other ordinance passed provides owners of those vehicles or items with another option; park them on their own properties on a paved driveway or parking area.

Councilwoman Vickie Kress cast the lone dissenting vote in both matters.

“Does all that do is move vehicles into the street for parking?” she asked. “I don’t know what the benefit would be.”

KPD Chief Bob DeVries said that is a possibility.

“You can get a ripple effect with this,” he said. “So they could move their RV into the driveway and they could park their personal vehicles on the street.”

One option which would mitigate the issue, Mayor Monica Gates said, would be to ban street parking for all vehicles. “We’re just replacing one hazard with the other, potentially,” she said.

DeVries noted it would be ideal to have nothing in the streets, but “that’s not feasible from the community’s standpoint.”

Vice Mayor Jen Miles said it’s easier to see around cars than recreational and other large vehicles. Councilman Travis Lingenfelter believed it came down to choosing “the lesser of two evils” because a total on-street parking ban wasn’t feasible.

DeVries said his department would begin the enforcement process in about 90 days.

“As you may recall with several other ordinances, we’ve typically done a media campaign to basically enlighten everybody as to the changes, and then from there go to a warning before we would do any type of enforcement,” he said.

For a full list of what the changes entail, including exceptions and additional parking options on residential lots, contact the Planning and Economic Development Department via the City of Kingman’s website, www.cityofkingman.gov. The documents associated with the changes are also available on the City’s website by downloading the Oct. 2 Council meeting agenda at https://kingman.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/CoverSheet.aspx?ItemID=2200&MeetingID=69.