County Corner | Search & Rescue volunteers are vital

Hello, Mohave County, Sheriff Doug Schuster here. I would like to focus this month’s article on our Search and Rescue Division.

Arizona law mandates that the sheriff of each county be responsible for search and rescue incidents. We are fortunate here in Mohave County to have an exceptional group of dedicated volunteers in our search and rescue program.

Mohave County is the fifth largest county in the United States with over 14,000 square miles of land. As such, it is vital to have a well-trained and readily available resources to assist the sheriff with this non-funded mandate. These volunteers are available around the clock and respond at a moment’s notice.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer organization that plays an important part during emergencies with about 140 active members. Their main purpose is to assist the sheriff in the search for lost individuals, and if needed, rescue them. They also help in evidence searches, traffic control and provide assistance during fires and natural disasters. Established in the early 1960s, they continue to serve the needs of over 200,000 residents and nearly 5 million visitors annually. Each year over 100 search and rescue missions are conducted.

This year alone, our search and rescue division has performed 130 missions. These missions involved over 7,200 man hours and over 100,000 miles traveled throughout the county. In addition, on-going training is conducted year-round with a strong emphasis on safety. Our unit has received state recognition for their well-established training methods, and several allied agencies have adopted our procedures.

As residents of Mohave County, you should be very proud of these volunteers. They are your neighbors, store owners, retirees, and veterans. One of the greatest characteristics one could have is to put others before oneself. I greatly appreciate each member of our search and rescue division, and the extensive time and effort they devote to the service of others.



If you are interested in the search and rescue program, you can find more information at mohavesearch.com.

As always, stay safe and stay hydrated.