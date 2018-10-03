There’s more to domestic violence than physical abuse

Many people think domestic violence is only defined by physical behaviors, but there are emotional, environmental and even economic factors of domestic abuse those in relationships should look for when determining whether to seek help.

October is domestic violence awareness month, but there is more to consider when talking about domestic violence than just that of a physical nature.



“It can be emotional, it can be economic, it can be sexual,” said Suzanne Clarke, executive director at Kingman Aid to Abused People. “We also see isolation, so it can be environmental.”

KAAP provides emergency shelter, case management, legal advocacy, therapy, and clinical coordination with children and adults to assess and address emotional needs.

Clarke said her organization is heavily involved at local schools because it’s important to educate youth as to the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships.

“They have to know the red flags,” Clarke said. “A lot of children come from homes that are not healthy in forms of relationships, so they don’t know how to identify a healthy relationship.”

For children, teenagers and adults alike, one glaring red flag of abuse is a pattern of jealousy.

“If it’s a one time, isolated incident, that’s jealousy,” Clarke explained. “It happens in all relationships, I think. But if it becomes a means of controlling that other person, who they talk to, it becomes more of a tactic to isolate that person from having any other friends or they feel like they’re going to have to walk on egg shells.”

Clarke said abuse prevention starts with education and addressing cycles of violence. If children witness domestic abuse or violence in the home, it becomes their norm and they develop the belief that what is experienced at home is on par with how all relationships function. And children soak up more than their parents or caregivers believe they do.

Clarke explained parents will say the child was in a bedroom during a fight with a spouse, so they could not have been impacted.

“Well, I know for a fact it does impact you because I’ve been that child,” she said. “I’ve been that child that hid behind the couches, behind closed doors and heard everything. It does impact you, the fear is so real … If they’re young enough, they’re going to internalize it as they’re at fault.”

Women and children aren’t the only ones affected by domestic violence and abuse. Clarke explained KAAP is seeing an increased number of men coming forward, and also noted there is a significant amount of senior economic abuse.

So at what point should victims seek help, and what kind of precautions can be taken to ensure their own safety and that of their children?

“If it’s escalating, and it usually does escalate, if there’s a weapon in the home, threats of harm prior and things are escalating, that’s the time to call 911,” Clarke said. “Better safe than sorry. We’ve seen abusers become very, very enraged quickly.”

But that doesn’t mean victims have no course of action until events become violent enough to contact law enforcement. Those worried they are in an abusive relationship should create safety plans for how to escape should the need arise. They can also contact friends, family members and KAAP or other domestic violence services. Kingman Aid to Abused People can be contacted at 928-753-6222 for information on its community-based center geared to identify and relieve relationship stressors.

There are also crisis hotlines victims can utilize. KAAP’s 24-hour crisis line is at 928-753-4242. There are national hotlines available as well: Domestic violence, 1-800-799-SAFE; sexual violence, 1-800-656-HOPE; child abuse, 1-800-4-A-CHILD; and human trafficking, 1-888-37-37-888.

For information on domestic violence awareness events planned throughout the month, contact the Mohave County Victim/Witness Program at 928-718-4967.

“This October I ask you to have open conversations with your family, friends and neighbors about domestic violence in the hope we can end the abuse and break the cycle,” wrote Christina Ashelford, domestic violence advocate at the Mohave County Victim/Witness Program, in a letter to the editor.